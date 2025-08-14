Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,334 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,350 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Walmart by 143.1% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Walmart by 892.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,142,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,282 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.