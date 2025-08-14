DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,839,000. DexCom comprises approximately 0.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 132,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 63.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

