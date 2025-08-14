Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,565 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.69% of Entergy worth $254,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.