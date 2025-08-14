iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $91.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.