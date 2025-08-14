Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,072,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 113,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.