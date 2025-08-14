Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.38.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

