Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 46,853 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $70,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $193.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

