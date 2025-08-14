Finley Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Finley Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Finley Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.70 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.