Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,082 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of VCIT opened at $83.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
