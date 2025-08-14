Lyrical Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $147,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $36,762,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,151 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 4.6%

Lithia Motors stock opened at $314.64 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.32 and a 52 week high of $405.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

