Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $59,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 565,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

