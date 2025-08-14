Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,225,322 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $184,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $184.42 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

