iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWM opened at $231.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

