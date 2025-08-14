Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $168,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE AJG opened at $295.23 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $274.25 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.68.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
