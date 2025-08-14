Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crown by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CCK opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

