Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

