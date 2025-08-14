Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,515,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 539,766 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,150,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,966,000 after buying an additional 215,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,636,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $4,963,470.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $200,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,898,652 shares in the company, valued at $631,155,764. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

