Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

