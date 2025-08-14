Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 1.5%
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $949.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $952.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $897.91 and its 200 day moving average is $777.63.
KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.