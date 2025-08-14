Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

