Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $269.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.