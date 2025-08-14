Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML stock opened at $755.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.96 and a 200-day moving average of $724.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

