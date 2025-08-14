American Money Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after buying an additional 657,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.48 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

