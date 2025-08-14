Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

