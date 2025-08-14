Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Increased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.24.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

EQIX stock opened at $784.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $813.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

