Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 359,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 126,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
