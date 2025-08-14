International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 126,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 76,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

