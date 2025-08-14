Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 359,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 126,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.06.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
