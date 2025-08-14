Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 300,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 204,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canada Carbon Stock Up 50.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

About Canada Carbon

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

