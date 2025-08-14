MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading 40% Higher – Time to Buy?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,013,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average session volume of 170,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

