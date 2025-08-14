LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Bridget A. Ross Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 13.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 915,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 673,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

