Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 224,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 224,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kintavar Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

