National Pension Service Has $208.39 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $208,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $442.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.30 and its 200-day moving average is $457.33.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

