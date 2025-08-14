National Pension Service Buys 59,895 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $145,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.