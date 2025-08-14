Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,795 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $369.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

