Anton J. Levy Purchases 250,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 566,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 155,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 35,666 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,153,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 219,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,616.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 569,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 536,147 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

