Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $27.93 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $190.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

