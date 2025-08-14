Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $267.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

