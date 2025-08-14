Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $265.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.06.

PGR opened at $249.06 on Wednesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $226.52 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average is $266.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

