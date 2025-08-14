National Pension Service Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

National Pension Service raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $115,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

