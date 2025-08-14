Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.01 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $50,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

