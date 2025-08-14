Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Atlassian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

TEAM stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,275 shares in the company, valued at $43,865,645.25. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 268,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,865,645.25. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,685 shares of company stock valued at $103,587,091. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

