OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

