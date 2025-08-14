Sei Investments Co. Has $162.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $162,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.