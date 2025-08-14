Sei Investments Co. Acquires 76,079 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $57,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after buying an additional 2,154,037 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $86,900,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

