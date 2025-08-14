Sienna Gestion Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sienna Gestion trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after buying an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE AEM opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

