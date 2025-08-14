Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $71.20 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,440 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $71,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,670.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $193.64 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $199.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425,276 shares of company stock worth $272,127,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

