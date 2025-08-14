CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.4%

KO opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.