Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 80,865 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $215,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 117.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $960,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,132,054.10. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,922,509.35. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,542. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Natera Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

