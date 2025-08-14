NFP Retirement Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $475.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.43. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

